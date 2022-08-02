Guardians trade Sandy León to Twins in exchange for Ian Hamilton

The Cleveland Guardians have traded catcher and part-time relief pitcher Sandy León to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed reliever Ian Hamilton.

León appeared in nine games for the Guardians this season, slashing .133/.381/.133 and making one relief appearance in his brief stint in Cleveland. The 33-year-old was in Triple-A Columbus at the time of the trade and will report to the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul.

Hamilton has a 1.88 ERA and 3.37 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched for the Triple-A Saints this season. In his lone relief appearance for the big league club, the 27-year-old reliever allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. His repertoire includes a slider, a four-seam fastball, and a sinker.