Guardians win on Amed Rosario walk-off

Guardians 6, Diamondbacks 5

Box Score | MLB Recap | CTC Recap

With the Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away, Guardians shortstop. Amed Rosario reminded everyone just how crucial his bat is to this lineup. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th and two runners on, Rosario sent a single into right field to plate Will Benson. capping the rookie’s MLB debut.

Cleveland Guardians news

Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch | Akron Beacon Journal

Franmil Reyes is expected to be optioned sometime today, unless something crazy happens before the trade deadline.

When Guardians talked to Washington about Juan Soto, they wanted Daniel Espino | Cleveland

A talk between the Guardians and Nationals about Juan Soto didn’t get very far.

Wait pays off for Guardians rookie outfielder Will Benson | Cleveland

It was a big night for Will Benson and his family.

A Cleveland Guardians Trade Experience | Everyone Hates Cleveland

Some potential Guardians trade ideas from Jim Pete over at Everyone Hates Cleveland.

Around the league