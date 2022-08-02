Guardians win on Amed Rosario walk-off

Guardians 6, Diamondbacks 5
With the Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away, Guardians shortstop. Amed Rosario reminded everyone just how crucial his bat is to this lineup. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th and two runners on, Rosario sent a single into right field to plate Will Benson. capping the rookie’s MLB debut.
Cleveland Guardians news
Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch | Akron Beacon Journal
Franmil Reyes is expected to be optioned sometime today, unless something crazy happens before the trade deadline.
When Guardians talked to Washington about Juan Soto, they wanted Daniel Espino | Cleveland
A talk between the Guardians and Nationals about Juan Soto didn’t get very far.
Wait pays off for Guardians rookie outfielder Will Benson | Cleveland
It was a big night for Will Benson and his family.
A Cleveland Guardians Trade Experience | Everyone Hates Cleveland
Some potential Guardians trade ideas from Jim Pete over at Everyone Hates Cleveland.
Around the league
- Austin Riley signed a huge extension with the Braves.
- Trey Mancini is an Astro.
- Padres, Cardinals, and Dodgers look like the frontrunners for Juan Soto.
- The Twins got a new closer.
