Former Guardian Bradley Zimmer headed to the Phillies

A quiet day for the Guardians on their off-day. Hopefully they enjoyed watching the White Sox get pummeled.
Cleveland Guardians news
Ranking the Cleveland Guardians’ 14 rookie debuts in 2022 so far | Cleveland
The Guardians’ wave of prospects have made an immediate impact on the team.
Buying or Selling 1st-Place Guardians Making a Sneaky Deep Playoff Run | Bleacher Report
Not all of recent history is working against the Guardians after all. They bear a resemblance to the 2015 Kansas City Royals, who arose from a weak AL Central to win the World Series even though they were out-homered by their opponents 21-17 across three playoff series.
Around the league
- Fernando Tatis Jr. met with AJ Preller for the first time since his suspension.
- Albert Pujols pinch-hit for home run No. 690.
- The Braves are talking with Dansby Swanson about an extension.
- The Rangers are going full scorched earth.
- Bradley Zimmer, former Blue Jay, is now a Phillie.
- The White Sox got absolutely beat down by the Astros.
