You can’t keep the Guardiac Kids down for long

Guardians 8, Tigers 4
Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap | CTC Recap
If you missed last night’s game and find yourself wanting to watch it, take my advice and don’t watch the first seven innings. Slap yourself a few times to mimic the pain of those innings, then watch the eighth. You’ll thank me later.
Cleveland Guardians news
Minor Leaguer puts the ‘ground’ in ‘groundout’ | MLB
Ernie Clement hitting baseballs straight into the ground is nothing new, but this time it was actually fun.
Guardians 8, Tigers 4: Detroit blows chance to take season series against Cleveland | Bless You Boys
A view from the other side of whatever the hell kind of game last night was.
Twins Claim Jake Jewell From Guardians | MLB Trade Rumor
Remember Jake Jewell? Me neither. Anyway, the Twins claimed him off waivers.
Steven Kwan’s interview with MLB Network was interrupted
"It's been a real fun ride so far."@skwanzaa's teammates were too hype after the @CleGuardians big win last night to let him do his interview in peace @CY24_7 | @Boporter16Bo | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/PZcILxTjva— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 18, 2022
Around the league
- Brett Baty had a “fairytale” debut with the Mets.
- Aaron Hicks’ time in New York hasn’t been great.
- Shohei Ohtani had another historic night ... in another Angels loss.
- Ozzie Albies is working his way back to the Braves.
- Cleveland legend Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam for the Yankees.
- Rangers continue to clear house by firing Jon Daniels.
- Did the Cardinals make the right choice passing on Juan Soto?
- Dellin Betances has retired.
Loading comments...