 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can’t keep the Guardiac Kids down for long

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new
MLB: AUG 17 Tigers at Guardians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Guardians 8, Tigers 4

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap | CTC Recap

If you missed last night’s game and find yourself wanting to watch it, take my advice and don’t watch the first seven innings. Slap yourself a few times to mimic the pain of those innings, then watch the eighth. You’ll thank me later.

Cleveland Guardians news

Minor Leaguer puts the ‘ground’ in ‘groundout’ | MLB
Ernie Clement hitting baseballs straight into the ground is nothing new, but this time it was actually fun.

Guardians 8, Tigers 4: Detroit blows chance to take season series against Cleveland | Bless You Boys
A view from the other side of whatever the hell kind of game last night was.

Twins Claim Jake Jewell From Guardians | MLB Trade Rumor
Remember Jake Jewell? Me neither. Anyway, the Twins claimed him off waivers.

Steven Kwan’s interview with MLB Network was interrupted

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...