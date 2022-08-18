You can’t keep the Guardiac Kids down for long

Guardians 8, Tigers 4

If you missed last night’s game and find yourself wanting to watch it, take my advice and don’t watch the first seven innings. Slap yourself a few times to mimic the pain of those innings, then watch the eighth. You’ll thank me later.

Cleveland Guardians news

Minor Leaguer puts the ‘ground’ in ‘groundout’ | MLB

Ernie Clement hitting baseballs straight into the ground is nothing new, but this time it was actually fun.

Guardians 8, Tigers 4: Detroit blows chance to take season series against Cleveland | Bless You Boys

A view from the other side of whatever the hell kind of game last night was.

Twins Claim Jake Jewell From Guardians | MLB Trade Rumor

Remember Jake Jewell? Me neither. Anyway, the Twins claimed him off waivers.

Steven Kwan’s interview with MLB Network was interrupted

"It's been a real fun ride so far."@skwanzaa's teammates were too hype after the @CleGuardians big win last night to let him do his interview in peace @CY24_7 | @Boporter16Bo | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/PZcILxTjva — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 18, 2022

