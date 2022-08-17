Stupid rule rattles Zach Plesac, umpires help Guardians lose

I can’t possibly list all the ways that last night’s game was infuriating, so I will link to Blake’s recap. Did he do a good job of it? I have no idea. Nobody reads the articles.
Austin Hedges attempted to do so, and mostly succeeded, although his fury led to some weird word combinations.
Cleveland Guardians news
- FanGraphs has updated the planet on Steven Kwan’s great season.
- The Dodgers have more home losses to the Guardians than they do to the NL West.
Around the league
- Carlos Carrasco (the ultimate LGFT) is going to miss up to a month with a strained oblique :(.
- Rodolfo Castro of the Pirates, whose cell phone made an appearance at third base a few days ago, was suspended one game for his deed.
- Drew Rasmussen is going to start befuddling Cardinals and Blue Jays too, before moving on to Other Things, if his success against Orioles is any indication.
- Franmil Reyes: Stud.
- The Mets called up Brett Baty.
- Theeeee New York Yankees lost once again, 3-1 to Tampa. The loss column keeps hearing HERE COME THE YANKEES and doesn’t mind one bit.
