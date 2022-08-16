Guardians split last doubleheader with Tigers

Guardians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 1)
Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
Andrés Giménez played the hero in Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader, lifting the Guardians to a 4-1 lead with a clutch three-run home run. Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 over five innings.
Guardians 5, Tigers 7 (Game 2)
Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap
Game 2 wasn’t quite as much of a success, with a lack of clutch hitting and a collapsing bullpen costing Xzavion Curry a win in his MLB debut.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog | Cleveland19
Big news on the costumed mascot front — Mustard has returned from his demotion to the minors.
Terry Francona doesn’t mind a pitcher of smaller stature as long as his fastball has life: Guardians Takeaways | Cleveland
Good take, Tito.
Is this outfielder Michael Brantley 2.0? | MLB
Steven Kwan is getting some national attention finally, and he’s drawing comparisons to a former Cleveland great.
Around the league
- Mookie Betts played catch with a fan mid-game.
- Walker Buehler’s season is over.
- Fallout from Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension goes beyond the Padres.
- Winning is hard, just ask the Pirates.
- The Angels ... well, they’re the Angels.
- Dustin May is expected to start Saturday.
- Anthony Rizzo was big mad after failing to dodge a baseball.
- Strider Spencer fears no man.
- The Orioles just keep winning.
- Chris Woodward is out as Rangers manager.
