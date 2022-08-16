Guardians split last doubleheader with Tigers

Guardians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 1)

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Andrés Giménez played the hero in Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader, lifting the Guardians to a 4-1 lead with a clutch three-run home run. Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 over five innings.

Guardians 5, Tigers 7 (Game 2)

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Game 2 wasn’t quite as much of a success, with a lack of clutch hitting and a collapsing bullpen costing Xzavion Curry a win in his MLB debut.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog | Cleveland19

Big news on the costumed mascot front — Mustard has returned from his demotion to the minors.

Terry Francona doesn’t mind a pitcher of smaller stature as long as his fastball has life: Guardians Takeaways | Cleveland

Good take, Tito.

Is this outfielder Michael Brantley 2.0? | MLB

Steven Kwan is getting some national attention finally, and he’s drawing comparisons to a former Cleveland great.

Around the league