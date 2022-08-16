 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians split last doubleheader with Tigers

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Guardians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 1)

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Andrés Giménez played the hero in Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader, lifting the Guardians to a 4-1 lead with a clutch three-run home run. Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 over five innings.

Guardians 5, Tigers 7 (Game 2)

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Game 2 wasn’t quite as much of a success, with a lack of clutch hitting and a collapsing bullpen costing Xzavion Curry a win in his MLB debut.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog | Cleveland19
Big news on the costumed mascot front — Mustard has returned from his demotion to the minors.

Terry Francona doesn’t mind a pitcher of smaller stature as long as his fastball has life: Guardians Takeaways | Cleveland
Good take, Tito.

Is this outfielder Michael Brantley 2.0? | MLB
Steven Kwan is getting some national attention finally, and he’s drawing comparisons to a former Cleveland great.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...