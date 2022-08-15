Xzavion Curry to make MLB debut and start on Monday for Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians 7, Blue Jays 2

Baseball is fun right now! Shane Bieber was good again, allowing just two runs over seven innings against a dangerous lineup in a dangerous park. The offense, led by Amed Rosario (who else?!?), chased Toronto’s ace Kevin Gausman early. Fun!

With the win, Cleveland improved to 61-53 on the year and holds a 2.5 game lead in the AL Central.

Guardians News

Guardians feel need for speed; leave Toronto in the dust | cleveland.com

Stolen bases. Beating out infield hits. Staying out of double plays. Good stuff.

—Bieber’s velo . . . a great sign!

Hedges just said it in the @DreKnott interview, and here’s the Statcast data to prove it, Bieber’s FB velo was up to 93 and 94 and up 2.1mph over his season average! That’s really good news #Guardians fans. pic.twitter.com/WXUqpfsQ6j — Davey Berris (@DaveyBerris) August 14, 2022

Guardians to promote Xzavion Curry on Monday to make MLB debut | CBI

From Todd Paquette:

Curry started his 2022 season back at Double-A Akron appearing in 13 games before being promoted to Triple-A Columbus. At Akron he posted a 3.65 over 69.0 innings. He struck out 80 batters while only walking 19 for the RubberDucks. He struggled at Triple-A Columbus over his first few starts but has been lights out of late. Over his last two starts Curry has not allowed a run over 13.0 innings allowing just five hits while striking out 10. Curry utilizes a four-pitch repertoire in which he relies heavily on a fastball that sits 90-94 and tops out 96 mph. Curry’s second best pitch is a slider that is above average but he needs to be more consistent with it. He throws a changeup and curveball that grade out around average offerings.

