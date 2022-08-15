Johnathan Rodriguez hits 21st homer, then gets promoted to Double-A

Columbus Clippers 5, St. Paul Saints 3 (F/10)

Box Score · Clippers improve to 65-45

The Clippers got their power from an unlikely source as Ernie Clement teed off for a two run bomb in the seventh inning, his first of the season.

The game went into extra innings, where the Clippers scored first on an RBI groundout from Richard Palacios, then on an RBI single from the recently-promoted George Valera. Valera went 3-5 in the game with a double. The other offensive standout was Gabriel Arias, who went 2-5

Starting pitcher Cody Morris was solid, allowing one run on one hit in 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. His lone mistake was a solo shot. He’s currently stretched out to 50 pitches.

Cody Morris up to 50 pitches today, which is about where they've had him sit in Columbus so far.



3.1IP, H, ER, 2BB, 5K (HR)



Up to 97 FB. Second time seeing St. Paul this week, so after more of a FB/CH approach earlier in the week, Morris appeared to throw more CBs today pic.twitter.com/I0fsXy0MzD — Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) August 14, 2022

Akron RubberDucks 7, Bowie Baysox 6

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 60-47

Trailing 6-0 after four innings, the Akron offense roared back with seven unanswered runs to defeat Bowie on Sunday.

Micah Pries led the way offensively, going 3-4, while Jose Tena went 2-5 with a double and Quentin Holmes tripled and walked. Bryan Lavastida went 1-3 with a pair of walks and catcher Angel Lopez went 2-4 with a double.

The RubberDucks bullpen held down the fort in the final five innings with scoreless appearances from Brett Daniels, Kyle Marman and Cade Smith, although Daniels did allow a pair of inherited runners to score in the fourth inning.

Lake County Captains 13, Fort Wayne Tincaps 7

Box Score · Captains improve to 61-45

Lake County played home run derby to win its record eighth straight game on Sunday.

Petey Halpin had himself a game, going 4-5 and just missing the cycle by a triple. Johnathan Rodriguez, who was promoted to Double-A following the game, celebrated by going 1-3 with a home run and two walks. It was his 21st home run of the season and his 19th in his last 40 games played.

Angel Martinez went 3-6 with a home run, Korey Holland went 2-5 with a bomb and Aaron Bracho his a three-run blast. Gabriel Rodriguez didn’t homer, but he went 3-4 with a walk, continuing his breakout season.

Starting pitcher Rodney Boone ate some innings, but he was hittable, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one. He hasn’t been the same since he was promoted from Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Charleston RiverDogs 10

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 53-55

This one was ugly.

The Lynchburg offense failed to get out of first gear, with no extra base hits. Cesar Idrogo and Junior Sanquinton both went 2-4 and Jorge Burgos went 1-2 with a pair of walks.

Alonzo Richardson, who has been a standout prep pitcher in Arizona and got off to a strong start after getting promoted to Lynchburg, was absolutely tattooed for nine earned runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings while striking out three and walking three.

He had previously held a league-leading 1.93 ERA in Arizona as a 19-year-old and had impressed in his first two starts for Lynchburg. Hopefully he can bounce back with a strong performance next time out.