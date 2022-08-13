Guardians 8, Blue Jays 0
The Guardians’ pair of Canadian-born players went into their home country and put on a show, playing a key part in Cleveland’s 8-0 domination of the Blue Jays.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan is ‘The Dude’ for all the right reasons | Cleveland
Steven Kwan is that dude.
The Canadian club gathers in Toronto: Cleveland Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor were both born in Canada and returned home to play the Blue Jays.
Guardians’ Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto | FOX8
James Karinchak (not born in Canada) is not with the team to play the Blue Jays.
Around the league
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games for PED use.
- Mike Clevinger didn’t mince words about his disappointment in Tatis.
- If the season ended today, the Orioles would be in the playoffs.
- Tony Gonsolin almost threw a no-hitter.
- Tommy John surgery hasn’t slowed Justin Verlander down one bit.
- Aaron Judge hit home run No. 46.
