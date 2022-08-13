 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadian-born Guardians play key role in win over Blue Jays

Morning news and notes for Aug. 13, 2022

By Matt Lyons and woodsmeister
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Guardians 8, Blue Jays 0

Box Score | Game Thread | MLB Recap | CTC Recap

The Guardians’ pair of Canadian-born players went into their home country and put on a show, playing a key part in Cleveland’s 8-0 domination of the Blue Jays.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan is ‘The Dude’ for all the right reasons | Cleveland
Steven Kwan is that dude.

The Canadian club gathers in Toronto: Cleveland Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor were both born in Canada and returned home to play the Blue Jays.

Guardians’ Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto | FOX8
James Karinchak (not born in Canada) is not with the team to play the Blue Jays.

Around the league

