Guardians survive bullpen collapse, hold onto AL Central lead

Guardians 4, Tigers 3 (F/10)

The kids keep winning. Cleveland secured their fifth-straight win yesterday, sweeping the Tigers with Oscar Gonzalez’s go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning. The Twins had Thursday off, so the AL Central lead bumps to 1.5 as of today.

Cleveland Guardians news

‘Fearless’ Josh Naylor fuels his fire with clutch hits, gives Guardians lineup a go-to man in late innings | Cleveland

“In your world, how many guys go 4-for-4 against Gerrit Cole in the postseason with impact?” one former coach said of Naylor. “That’s a rare breed.”

