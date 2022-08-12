Guardians survive bullpen collapse, hold onto AL Central lead

Guardians 4, Tigers 3 (F/10)
Game Thread | Box Score | MLB Recap
The kids keep winning. Cleveland secured their fifth-straight win yesterday, sweeping the Tigers with Oscar Gonzalez’s go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning. The Twins had Thursday off, so the AL Central lead bumps to 1.5 as of today.
Cleveland Guardians news
‘Fearless’ Josh Naylor fuels his fire with clutch hits, gives Guardians lineup a go-to man in late innings | Cleveland
“In your world, how many guys go 4-for-4 against Gerrit Cole in the postseason with impact?” one former coach said of Naylor. “That’s a rare breed.”
Around the league
- Mooom, the Giants are being weird again.
- The Mariners activated Julio Rodriguez.
- Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad had a catch at the Field of Dreams game.
- A “hologram” of Harry Caray led the seventh-inning stretch.
- The newest Yankee has trouble hitting at Yankee Stadium.
- The Phillies defense sure is something special.
Loading comments...