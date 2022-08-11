 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Peyton Battenfield to join Guardians for weekend series in Toronto

Morning news and notes for Thursday. Aug. 11, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Guardians 3, Tigers 2

The Guardians may have had the lead the whole game, but that didn’t stop the tension as the Tigers repeatedly made comeback attempts and Cleveland’s offense faded.

Cleveland Guardians news

Peyton Battenfield will replace James Karinchak in Toronto: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
James Karinchak can’t legally enter Canada, so Peyton Battenfield will have a shot at his major-league debut this weekend.

Guardians’ George Valera: Elevated to Triple-A | CBS Sports
George Valera is on the doorstep of the majors.

Cleveland Guardians: Unpacking the Franmil Reyes situation | Away Back Gone
A deeper look at what in the world went wrong with Franmil Reyes in Cleveland.

Around the league

