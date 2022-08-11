Peyton Battenfield to join Guardians for weekend series in Toronto

Guardians 3, Tigers 2
Box Score | MLB Recap | CTC Recap
The Guardians may have had the lead the whole game, but that didn’t stop the tension as the Tigers repeatedly made comeback attempts and Cleveland’s offense faded.
Cleveland Guardians news
Peyton Battenfield will replace James Karinchak in Toronto: Guardians takeaways | Cleveland
James Karinchak can’t legally enter Canada, so Peyton Battenfield will have a shot at his major-league debut this weekend.
Guardians’ George Valera: Elevated to Triple-A | CBS Sports
George Valera is on the doorstep of the majors.
Cleveland Guardians: Unpacking the Franmil Reyes situation | Away Back Gone
A deeper look at what in the world went wrong with Franmil Reyes in Cleveland.
Around the league
- Vaughn Grissom had an impressive debut with the Braves.
- Al Avila’s firing was a long time coming.
- Michael Brantley’s shoulder is still bugging him.
- Francisco Lindor is setting Mets records.
- Carlos Santana provided a clutch home run for the Mariners.
- Bryce Harper will be a DH when he returns from a broken thumb.
- Matt Carpenter’s broken foot could not have come at a worse time.
