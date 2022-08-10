Xzavion Curry stays hot for Columbus, Micah Pries walks off in Akron

Columbus Clippers 6, St. Paul Saints 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 63-42

Xzavion Curry does it again. After blanking the Rochester Red Wings in his last outing, the 24-year-old right-hander held the St. Paul Saints scoreless over six innings of work. He issued four walks, but with only two hits the Saints couldn’t do much with them. Fifty-three of Curry’s 86 pitches went for strikes.

Cody Morris struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced in three innings of relief. You should get used to see his name real soon.

The Clippers offense played like their big brothers in Cleveland, relying on slap hits and clutch hitting to plate six runners. Their two extra-base hits were both doubles — one from Trenton Brooks and the other this opposite-field gapper from Will Brennan.

Will Brennan doing what he does best. pic.twitter.com/aawYAgKTa2 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) August 10, 2022

Oscar Mercado and Mitchell Tolman led the way with two hits apiece at the bottom of the lineup.

Akron RubberDucks 6, Bowie Baysox 5

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 56-45

Who doesn’t love a good walk-off? Well, probably the Bowie Baysox right now, but I don’t care, because Micah Pries capped off a three-run ninth inning to give the Akron RubberDucks their fourth-straight win.

Pries may have had the final hit, but Bryan Rocchio was the offensive story of the game. The Professor recorded three hits on the day — including one that set him up to be the tying run in the ninth — and stole two bases.

Within one! @rocchio05 with a single to get us closer!



BOT 9: Bowie 5 | Akron 4 pic.twitter.com/aS8uKhXJJA — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) August 10, 2022

Bryan Lavastida recorded two hits on the day as well.

While the ‘Ducks didn’t have an extra-base hit in the win, they came through in the clutch, going 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranding just eight runners on base in total.

Jamie Arias’s outing on the mound was short, just 2.2 innings after four earned runs. Robert Broom, Aaron Pinto, and Randy Labaut came in to hold the Baysox to one run over the final 6.1 innings, luckily.

Lake County Captains 3, Fort Wayne TinCaps 1

Box Score · Captains improve to 56-45

There was no video of the Lake County Captains’ 3-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps, because still don’t have a broadcast (and I will continue to complain about this every time it’s my turn to recap), but one important thing was recorded: Mustard making finally winning a race.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES, YES! pic.twitter.com/i36LYKlSLN — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 10, 2022

When the baseball started, Rodney Boone was brilliant on the mound, or at least his box score looks pretty. He pitched six innings, struck out seven, and allowed one run off three hits.

Milan Tolentino led with two hits, including a double, and Petey Halpin hit his third home run of the season.

Lynchburg Hillcats 0, Charleston RiverDogs 2

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 50-53

The lone loss of the Big 4 teams in the Guardians organization, the Lynchburg Hillcats couldn’t overcome two early runs and lost, 2-0, to the Charleston RiverDogs.

Alonzo Richardson was the unlucky losing pitcher, although he pitched five scoreless innings after a shaky first inning that started with a walk and resulted in back-to-back RBI hits.

Despite the solid pitching, Lynchburg lost because they mustered just three hits and stranded nine runners. Marlin Made, Jake Fox, and Dayan Fries all had singles, while Isiah Greene drew a pair of walks and struck out twice.

DSL CLE Blue 5, DSL CLE Red 2 (F/7)

Box Score · DSL CLE Blue improve to 26-21, DSL CLE Red fall to 15-33

Samuel Parra: 2-3, 2B

Yefri Rivera: 1-2, BB, 2B

Luis Aparicio: 2-3, 2B

Evilio Hernandez: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Abrahan Tejada: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

ACL Guardians 8, ACL Athletics 6

Box Score · ACL Guardians improve to 24-19