Guardians move into first place tie

Cleveland entered Tuesday’s game a game out of first place, and everybody on the roster except for that one guy played a good game, so now Cleveland and Minnesota are tied for first place.
Shane Bieber was particularly excellent, and here he is to talk about pitching. With his innings tacked on, Cleveland starting pitchers have now gone 21 straight innings without allowing a run.
James Karinchak has been excellent of late, but as the lone anti-vax Guardian, he will be unavailable this weekend.
Around baseball
- Tim Anderson is out 4-6 weeks.
- Lance Lynn lost to the Royals.
- Dodgers 10, Twins 3.
- The Chris Sale news is Very Chris Sale. His season is over.
- Franmil Reyes drove in a run in his first game as a Cub. He had very nice things to say about Cleveland.
- JBJ is a Blue J. And somehow, Toronto didn’t DFA Bradley Zimmer to make room for him. For now, they coexist.
- You won’t be surprised to hear that no AL Central teams appear in “How 4 playoff contenders fixed their infield defense.”
- Josh Hader stunk it up, but Manny Machado came to the rescue.
- I didn’t trust Luis Castillo’s season enough to say the Guardians should go after him, but if he keeps turning the Yankees offense into the 2021 Indians, he’ll be one of my favorite pitchers in baseball.
- Yandy. Diaz.
