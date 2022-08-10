Guardians move into first place tie

Cleveland entered Tuesday’s game a game out of first place, and everybody on the roster except for that one guy played a good game, so now Cleveland and Minnesota are tied for first place.

Shane Bieber was particularly excellent, and here he is to talk about pitching. With his innings tacked on, Cleveland starting pitchers have now gone 21 straight innings without allowing a run.

James Karinchak has been excellent of late, but as the lone anti-vax Guardian, he will be unavailable this weekend.

