George Valera and Johnathan Rodriguez both hit their 15th home runs of the season

Columbus Clippers 4, Louisville Bats 1

Box Score · Clippers improve to 56-42

Gabriel Arias led the way offensively for the Clippers on Sunday, going 2-3 with a home run and a walk.

Fourth-ranked @CleGuardians prospect Gabriel Arias launches his seventh homer of the season -- and second of the week -- for the @CLBClippers. pic.twitter.com/z2RucyDwBP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 31, 2022

Sandy Leon was the lone other Clippers with two hits, although Will Benson reached base safely three times, going 1-3 with two walks.

Starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out three and walked two. The bullpen was nearly flawless as four relievers combined for 4.0 scoreless one-hit frames.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Harrisburg Senators 10

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 50-44

George Valera was the leader offensively for Akron on Sunday. He went 2-4 with his 15th home run of the season.

Look at this one go.



That's No. 15 on the season for @CleGuardians' No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 30) George Valera. pic.twitter.com/JNTuYNLMS2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 31, 2022

Micah Pries also had a two-hit game, going 2-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Other offensive standouts included Jose Tena, who went 1-3 with two walks, Brayan Rocchio, who walked twice and Jhonkensy Noel, who doubled.

Pitching wasn’t great for Akron. Luis Oviedo allowed two runs in just 2.0 innings and three other relievers allowed at least two runs as Harrisburg poured it on late.

Lake County Captains 8, South Bend Cubs 9

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 51-43

Lake County looked like it had this one in the bag, but the Captains gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, then after rallying to tie the game in the top of the ninth, they allowed South Bend to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

Somehow, the Captains lost despite outhitting South Bend 16-6. Petey Halpin went 3-4 with a double and a walk. Johnathan Rodriguez again stayed scorching hot, going 3-5 with his 15th home run of the season. His season OPS is up to .888 at High-A. Might be time for a promotion soon.

Unreal! #Guardians 22yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez with a 2-run HR in the 5th inning for Lake County gives them a 5-to-3 lead. That's now 13 HR's for Rodriguez over his last 28 games played!!!@jjrodz55 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/F2AzjO3y6g — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 31, 2022

There were plenty of other offensive standouts. Joe Naranjo went 2-5 with two doubles, Gabriel Rodriguez went 2-3 with a triple and two walks and Angel Martinez went 2-6.

Starting pitcher Jack Leftwich gave up three runs on two hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out two and walked two. After dominating his first two starts in Lake County, Leftwitch has struggled a bit for two starts in a row since being promoted to High-A.

The bullpen didn’t help much, allowing another additional six runs along the way, although only three of them were earned.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Delmarva Shorebirds 7

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 46-50

Lynchburg lost its fourth consecutive game as both offense and pitching struggled.

Isaiah Greene was one of the lone standouts, going 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Wilfri Peralta also had two hits, going 2-4 with a double.

Starting pitcher Will Dion had an up-and-down game. He struck out eight and walked none, but he also allowed three runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. Reliever Tomas Reyes allowed an additional three runs in 1.2 innings of work to put the game out of reach.

The ACL Guardians and both DSL squads had a scheduled day off.