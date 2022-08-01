Here’s to more good than bad this week.
Guardians 5, Rays 3
A fun, scrappy, and unexpected win for the good guys. With the victory, Cleveland improved to 52-49 on the season and just one game behind Minnesota in the AL Central!
Cleveland Guardians News
Guardians keep grinding as June comes to a close | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
July was grueling for the Guardians, with four doubleheaders and an 11-game road trip right out of the All-Star break. Yet somehow, the team managed to come out of the month in the thick of the American League Central race, sitting three games above .500 (52-49).
Despite having to piece their pitching plans together for the second time this week with Bryan Shaw working as the club’s opener, the Guardians punctuated the road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday.
The Guardians didn’t have many hard-hit balls, but they chipped away at this year’s AL All-Star Game starting pitcher, Shane McClanahan, marking the first time a team has scored more than three earned runs against him this season. The win epitomized Cleveland’s month: It might not have been pretty, but somehow the team grinded through.
Today was Bryan Shaw's 500th pitching appearance with Cleveland. The only other guys with so many for the team are Hall of Famer Bob Feller and four-time All-Star Mel Harder.— Jason Lukehart (@JasonLukehart) August 1, 2022
Latest on the Guardians and the trade deadline | The Athletic ($$)
Tough decisions about Franmil Reyes, Amed Rosario, and more. I expect at least a few moves from the Guardians.
Around the league
- Juan Soto on trade deadline: “I just want to get it over with.”
- Braves stay hot, sweep DBacks.
- Latest on Mike Trout’s back injury.
- White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been absurdly good.
