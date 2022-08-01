Here’s to more good than bad this week.

Box Score | CTC Recap

A fun, scrappy, and unexpected win for the good guys. With the victory, Cleveland improved to 52-49 on the season and just one game behind Minnesota in the AL Central!

Guardians keep grinding as June comes to a close | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

July was grueling for the Guardians, with four doubleheaders and an 11-game road trip right out of the All-Star break. Yet somehow, the team managed to come out of the month in the thick of the American League Central race, sitting three games above .500 (52-49).

Despite having to piece their pitching plans together for the second time this week with Bryan Shaw working as the club’s opener, the Guardians punctuated the road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The Guardians didn’t have many hard-hit balls, but they chipped away at this year’s AL All-Star Game starting pitcher, Shane McClanahan, marking the first time a team has scored more than three earned runs against him this season. The win epitomized Cleveland’s month: It might not have been pretty, but somehow the team grinded through.