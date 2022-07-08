Bo Naylor goes yard, Lake County plays home run derby and Tanner Bibee has an impressive Double-A debut

Columbus Clippers 2, Nashville Sounds 6

Box Score · Clippers fall to 46-35

Columbus got all of its runs from a pair of solo homers. The first was a blast off the foul pole by none other than Bo Naylor, his third since being promoted to Triple-A and his 10th of the season.

Bo knows foul poles. pic.twitter.com/g5ACVz9uDg — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 7, 2022

The other home run came from leadoff hitter Will Benson, his 13th of the season. Benson also walked twice to reach base safely three times. Alex Call went 1-2 with a double and a pair of walks and Tyler Freeman also had a single and a walk. Trenton Brooks walked twice.

Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry allowed four runs on five hits in 6.0 innings while striking out five and walking two in his second start since being promoted to Columbus.

Akron RubberDucks 2, Altoona Curve 3

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 42-34

Cleveland 2021 fifth round pick Tanner Bibee made his Double-A debut on Thursday and it was impressive. Bibee danced around some occasional trouble, but his final line was terrific. All in all, he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Strong Double-A debut for Tanner Bibee.

5IP, 5H, BB, 6K



Had the slider and changeup both working well to get swings and misses. pic.twitter.com/RpAwfWal6b — Guardians Baseball Insider (@Official_CGBI) July 8, 2022

Offensively, Brayan Rocchio stayed scorching hot, going 2-3 with a home run, a hit by pitch and a stolen base.

No. 5 @CleGuardians prospect Brayan Rocchio goes yard for the eighth time this season for the @AkronRubberDuck: pic.twitter.com/5wJZjRy5aN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 8, 2022

No other RubberDucks reached base safely more than once, although Micah Pries doubled and Raynel Delgado tripled.

Lake County Captains 6, Fort Wayne Tincaps 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 41-36

It was home run derby on Thursday for Lake County. Angel Martinez led the way, going 3-6 with a home run and a walk.

Truly special at bat from Angel Martinez.



11 pitch at bat turns and wins by hitting his 7th homer of the year.



.871 OPS for the 20 year old switch hitting SS/2B at High-A this year. pic.twitter.com/Uwyqgk6Fs4 — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 8, 2022

Alexfri Planez also stayed on fire, extending his hitting streak to 17 games. He went 2-6 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base.

An absolute bomb by Alexfri Planez (@ajplanez33) for the Captains in the 5th at Fort Wayne! 10 HR & 29 RBI on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/8RGOVLBfHr — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) July 8, 2022

And that’s not all. Johnathan Rodriguez blasted a grand slam, going 2-7 and also doubling.

#Guardians 22yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez clears them all with a Grand Slam in the 3rd inning tonight for Lake County to give the Captains a 5-0 lead! It was the 7th HR of the season for the red-hot Rodriguez. @jjrodz55 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/AOBaUjX1RY — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 8, 2022

Other offensive standouts were Aaron Bracho, who went 2-4 with a home run, a double and a walk, Petey Halpin, who went 2-6 with a double and a walk and Milan Tolentino, who went 2-6 with a double and a walk.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport had smooth sailing before running out of steam in the fifth inning. His final line was two runs allowed on four hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Matt Turner struggled in relief, allowing four runs in one inning of work and Trey Benton blew the save, but Davis Sharpe saved the day with 3.2 innings of relief that included the 10th, 11th and 12th innings. Sharpe allowed one unearned run on a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly due to the bonus runner in extra innings. Otherwise, he was sensational, not allowing a hit and striking out four to earn the win.

Lynchburg Hillcats 1, Fredericksburg Nationals 3

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 40-38

Starting pitcher Reid Johnston had the game of his life, but he got no help from his offense. Johnston allowed one unearned run on three hits in 6.0 innings while striking out 10 and walking one. He’s the 12th pitcher in Cleveland’s minor league system this year to strike out 10 batters in a single outing.

Have yourself a day! #Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Reid Johnston strikes out a career high 10 batters over just 6.0 innings tonight for Lynchburg allowing just 1 unearned run!



Line - 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 1BB 10SO (87 Pitches 58 Strikes)@reid_johnston29 @LynHillcats #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/W4jRWZGJlN — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 8, 2022

The offense isn’t even worth mentioning as Lynchburg collected just two hits and no one reached base safely twice.

ACL Guardians 7, ACL Cubs 3

Box Score · ACL Guardians improve to 15-8

The ACL Guardians stayed hot on Thursday with the help of Sterling Romero, who went 3-5. Maick Collado continues to show a great eye at the plate, going 1-2 with three walks while Angel Genao went 2-5. Jose Devers also homered and walked.

Starting pitcher Wardquelin Vasquez allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Both DSL teams got blown out and I didn’t feel like writing about them. Sorry!