Right now, bad is bad

Remember all those things that had to go well for the Guardians to succeed? Excellent pitching from starters (Shane Bieber, et al ...), one or more of the new kids had to succeed beyond reasonable expectations, José had to be José, no major injuries.

Continue this if you want. I’ll wait.

All of these things and more blew up this weekend, producing some of the most miserable baseball I’ve ever seen people get paid to play. The team may have gone from buyers to sellers in one bad week of baseball.

