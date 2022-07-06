[insert any bad pitcher’s name here] shuts down Cleveland offense

Drew Hutchison, who has been DFA’d 3 times by Detroit this season, mowed down Guardian after Guardian en route to his first win of the season last night. As Tom Hamilton said just before 9:30 p.m. ET, it was “the worst game Cleveland has played in a long, long time.” The playoffs are looking like an impossibility.

Konnor Pilkington and Alex Young were optioned to Triple-A and Nick Sandlin was brought up.

Larry Doby is being recognized more and more (but still not enough).

Nolan Jones is showing he can hit lefties, too.

