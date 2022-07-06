 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[insert any bad pitcher’s name here] shuts down Cleveland offense

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Drew Hutchison, who has been DFA’d 3 times by Detroit this season, mowed down Guardian after Guardian en route to his first win of the season last night. As Tom Hamilton said just before 9:30 p.m. ET, it was “the worst game Cleveland has played in a long, long time.” The playoffs are looking like an impossibility.

Around baseball

  • Harold and Yandy have company; Yu Chang is a Ray.
  • Julio Rodriguez is one of only five men who can say they topped Jason Kipnis.
  • The Pirates showed Cleveland (and baseball) how to beat the Yankees.

