Guardians sink to rock bottom with blowout loss to Tigers

Sandy Leon pitched the seventh and eighth innings.

Not the ninth. The seventh and eighth innings.

If this Cleveland Guardians team has any self-respect, they’ll take a long look in the mirror and decide whether they are actually going to earn their paychecks the rest of the way.

It’s one thing to lose to the Detroit Tigers, a bad team. It’s another thing to lose three straight games to the Tigers, and another thing entirely to completely fold against the Tigers to the point that you’re comfortable putting a position player on the mound in the seventh inning.

This was the third position player pitcher for the Guardians in the span of a week.

This is not a serious ball club. More importantly, it’s not a good baseball team.

Your game recap: The Tigers scored a bunch of runs. The Guardians did not.

Good night.