Jack Leftwich doesn’t lose a beat in first High-A start, Angel Martinez and Gabriel Rodriguez homer in Lake County win

Columbus Clippers 2, Nashville Sounds 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 46-33

Facing the best team in Triple-A, the powerful Columbus Clippers offense was finally thwarted on Monday.

That being said, three players still had multi-hit games, Bo Naylor, Will Brennan and WIll Benson. Brennan and Benson also doubled, as did Bobby Bradley, who reached base twice with a walk. Benson also walked twice, reaching base four times on the night and Brennan and Naylor also walked to make it on base three times.

#Guardians 24yr old OF prospect Will Brennan with a base hit in the 6th inning tonight for Columbus extends his hitting streak to 12 straight games. Brennan is hitting .371 in 34 games since his promotion to Triple-A. @Silly_Willy18 @CLBClippers #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/4cmzJNAtkp — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 5, 2022

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully was effective, allowing three runs (two earned) in 6.0 innings on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks. The problem was Columbus couldn’t get the timely hit, going just 1-10 with runners in scoring position.

Lake County Captains 6, Fort Wayne Tincaps 0

Box Score · Captains improve to 40-36

In his first start since being promoted to High-A, Jack Leftwich showed no signs of slowing down. He dominated the opposition to the tune of no runs allowed in 6.1 innings on one hit with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP pitching prospect Jack Leftwich looked phenomenal tonight making his (High-A) debut for Lake County! Leftwich threw 6.1 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while striking out four.



Line - 6.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO@Jacklefty21 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/TMmxZzXdur — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 4, 2022

Angel Martinez impressed on offense, going 2-4 with a home run. Martinez now leads Lake County in OPS at .856.

#Guardians 20yr old switch hitting INF prospect Angel Martinez with a solo HR in the 5th inning for Lake County! The HR was Martinez's 6th on the year.@akmartinez03 @LCCaptains #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/4FilnbYALJ — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 4, 2022

Gabriel Rodriguez also homered. Other offensive standouts were Petey Halpin, who went 2-3 with a double and a walk and Alexfri Planez, who went 2-4 with a double.

Alaska Abney and Jordan Jones finished off the shutout with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief each.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Fredericksburg Nationals 6

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 39-37

Jake Fox was the biggest highlight of this game for Lynchburg. The talented first-year player went 3-5 at the dish, raising his season OPS to .800 in the process, which is tops for the Hillcats now that Milan Tolentino has been promoted.

Isaiah Greene went 2-4 with a stolen base, Jordan Brown went 2-4 with a double, Yordys Valdez went 1-3 with a walk and Dayan Frias also went 1-3 with a walk.

Starting pitcher Reny Artiles failed to get out of the first inning, allowing four runs on three walks and a hit in 0.2 innings.

Brauny Munoz made a strong case to become a new starting pitcher for Lynchburg by following Artiles with 4.1 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with no walks and a strikeout.

ACL Guardians 6, ACL Angels 3

Box Score · ACL Guardians improve to 13-8

Angel Genao continues to impress, going 2-4 to raise his season OPS to .903. Maick Collado went 1-3 with a double, three runs batted in and a walk. Catcher Robert Lopez went 2-4 and Jose Devers and Estaban Gonzalez both singled and walked to reach base safely twice.

Starting pitcher Yorman Gomez allowed one run on three hits in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

Akron’s game was canceled due to civil unrest following an officer-involved shooting. Both DSL teams had their games suspended due to weather.