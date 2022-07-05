The Guardians aren’t that good yet

Just when it looked like the Guardians were shaping up to be pretty good, along came that buzz saw called the Detroit Tigers to remind them that they still have a long way to go and a whole lot yet to prove.

But, seriously this team has to have everything to get to preseason. They won’t get far without José Ramírez and Franmil Reyes playing at peak level and help from the new kids.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians issue statement on Jayland Walker shooting, support Akron RubberDucks game postponement - cleveland.com

The Guardians say they "urge peace and togetherness in support of those suffering in Akron."

Cleveland Guardian Steven Kwan Aims to Inspire – AsAmNews

Steven Kwan has faced both racism and microaggressions in his young professional baseball career.

Oscar Mercado excited for another opportunity to help Cleveland win: Guardians Takeaways - cleveland.com

Mercado returns to the Guardians after a two-week hiatus in Philadelphia.

Guardians reliever James Karinchak back with big league club after shoulder injury - cleveland.com

Karinchak was officially back on Cleveland's roster Sunday.

Around the league