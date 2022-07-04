Another day, another swept doubleheader

Was today rock bottom? I thought getting blown out by the Yankees twice on Saturday was it, but two days later the Guardians might have found a new one with two losses to the Tigers on the same day.

From Myles Straw forgetting to slide twice, to Josh Naylor tweaking his back and finishing the at-bat, to the three lifeless at-bats to finish Game 2 and conclude this awful Fourth of July doubleheader, this team is officially in a funk. A deep, gross, funk.

I don’t have anything insightful about these games, other than feeling bad for Zach Plesac, who turned in another solid start and took home another loss. He’s pitched at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs for eight starts in a row. In that time, he has one win to show for it as the run support just hasn’t existed for him. Sure, pitching wins don’t matter, but I bet it feels a lot better leaving the park when you pitch six innings, allow two earned runs, and win. He didn’t do that today.

All told, in two games (against the Tigers [including one game against a pitcher making his first career start <against the Tigers>]) the offense managed eight hits and four runs. The only extra-base hits were a Josh Naylor home run in Game 1, and a Franmil Reyes double in Game 2.

José Ramírez managed a hit in Game 1, but to do nothing else in that game and then get blanked in Game 2 might as well be a golden sombrero for our once mighty GOAT. Sooner or later the Guardians are going to have to admit that something is off him (surely they already see it) and let him sit for a couple of games or just hit the injured list for a brief stint. He hasn’t homered since June 10 — heck, he hasn’t barreled a ball since June 10, according to Statcast.

The Guardians look visibly worn down right now as they continue this nightmare marathon of games they’ve been on that includes three doubleheaders in a week. They are going to have to pull themselves out of it somehow or face an even tougher uphill battle to chase the Twins in the AL Central. As a young team already thin on talent and injuries piling up, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Their schedule leading up to the All-Star break is “easy,” but that doesn’t mean the games themselves will be. Buckle up.