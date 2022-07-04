Gavin Williams and Will Dion provide sensational starts for Akron and Lynchburg

Columbus Clippers 9, Iowa Cubs 6

Box Score · Clippers improve to 46-32

Six different players had multi-hit games as Columbus continues to showcase the top offense in minor league baseball. The Clippers were led by Alex Call, who went 2-4 with a home run and a walk. Call has an .896 OPS on the season.

Alex Call has 10 RBI this series. pic.twitter.com/ACTs4bLlY0 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 4, 2022

Trenton Brooks did the exact same thing, going 2-4 with a home run and a walk. Other offensive standouts were Will Benson, who went 2-5 with a double, Will Brennan, who went 2-5 with a stolen base, David Fry, who went 2-5, and Zach Collins, who went 2-5 with two doubles.

Nolan Jones didn’t get a hit, but he walked twice and Jose Fermin went 1-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Adam Scott and Nick Mikolajchak both tossed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in the bullpen game.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Erie SeaWolves 6 (F/10)

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 42-32

A late bullpen implosion ruined what should have been an easy win for Akron on Sunday. The RubberDucks were leading 4-1 when Carlos Vargas allowed three runs in the ninth inning, then two more runs were given up in the 10th on a walk-off home run against Thomas Ponticelli.

Before the late inning carnage, Akron was in a prime position thanks to a strong showing from the top of its lineup.

Micah Pries had another monster game, going 3-5 with a double and his 10th stolen base. George Valera tripled and walked while Brayan Rocchio went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Jose Tena went 2-5 and Chris Roller went 1-4 with a double and a walk.

Starting pitcher Gavin Williams was sensational, bouncing back from his first rough outing of the season to toss 6.2 innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Solid start tonight for Gavin Williams (@16gavinwilliams) for the @AkronRubberDuck at Erie:



6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K - 96 pitches - 71 strikes



Season: 1.48 ERA, 86 K, 61 IP#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/MQw127ChBP — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) July 4, 2022

Lake County Captains 4, Lansing Lugnuts 8

Box Score · Captains fall to 39-36

Lake County did most of its damage by being patient. Both Joe Naranjo and Petey Halpin went 1-3 with two walks, reaching base safely three times. Halpin also doubled.

Alexfri Planez doubled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and Korey Holland went 2-4 with a home run.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace had a rough outing, allowing five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Salem Red Sox 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 39-36

This game was all about the performance of starting pitcher Will Dion. Dion has impressed all season, but he took it to another level Sunday, striking out a career-high 10 batters and walking one over 6.0 innings. He gave up one run on two hits. I don’t think it will be much longer before he joins his former teammates Rodney Boone and Jack Leftwich in the Lake County rotation.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Will Dion was dealing today setting a career High w/ 10 strikeouts for Lynchburg vs Salem!



Line - 6.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 10SO (84 Pitches 55 Strikes)



Season - 73.1(IP) 53H 24R 15ER 19BB 85SO 1.84 ERA@WDion22 @LynHillcats #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/RcBcA5rq0v — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 3, 2022

Offensively, Yordys Valdez, Jorge Burgos, Isaiah Greene, Victor Planchart and Wilfri Peralta all went 2-4 at the plate, with Planchart hitting a double. Dayan Frias also reached base safely twice, going 1-3 with a double and a walk. Only the struggling former first round pick Carson Tucker failed to reach base. Tucker has a .077 batting average this season with a paltry .397 OPS. Here’s hoping he can figure it out before it’s too late.

The ACL and both DSL teams had a scheduled day off.