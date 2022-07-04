James Karinchak rejoins Guardians

Guardians 2, Yankees 0

MLB Recap | Box Score

The passing of the baton from Triston McKenzie to Eli Morgan to Emmanuel Clase was as effective and effortless as the Guardians could’ve asked for on Sunday afternoon in a 2-0 victory over the Yankees at Progressive Field. It marked the 11th time Cleveland held New York to a one-hit shutout and first since July 8, 2003.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians reliever James Karinchak back with big league club after shoulder injury | Cleveland

James Karinchak returned to the 26-man roster for the first time since a shoulder injury ended his 2021 campaign. While technically with the team yesterday, he didn’t pitch in the 2-0 win.

Guardians Promote James Karinchak, Place Anthony Gose On 15-Day Injured List | MLB Trade Rumors

In addition to Karinchak’s promotion, the Guards also placed Anthony Gose on the injured list.

Sundays in the Park with George | Baseball Prospectus ($$$)

This one is a few days old, but if you have a subscription to Baseball Prospectus this a great read and level-headed analysis about one of Cleveland’s top prospects.

Around the league