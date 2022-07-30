Guardians beat Rays behind José Ramírez dinger

Guardians 4, Rays 1

Box Score | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Just another day of José being José.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians Struggling To Attract Fans, Ratings After Name Change – OutKick

As a result of years of pressure from activist groups several years ago, the Cleveland baseball franchise announced they would soon be changing the team name

Scribbles in my Guardians notebook as trading deadline approaches – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

With the youngest team in the majors and playing in the weakest division, how should Guardians approach the trade deadline?

2022 Trade Value: #1 to #10 | FanGraphs Baseball

The finale is here, and it's jam-packed with the best young stars in the game.

Around the league