Guardians beat Rays behind José Ramírez dinger

Guardians 4, Rays 1
Just another day of José being José.
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians Struggling To Attract Fans, Ratings After Name Change – OutKick
As a result of years of pressure from activist groups several years ago, the Cleveland baseball franchise announced they would soon be changing the team name
Scribbles in my Guardians notebook as trading deadline approaches – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com
With the youngest team in the majors and playing in the weakest division, how should Guardians approach the trade deadline?
2022 Trade Value: #1 to #10 | FanGraphs Baseball
The finale is here, and it's jam-packed with the best young stars in the game.
Around the league
- Seattle wins the rush for Luis Castillo.
- Pros and cons of top trade targets.
- Byron Buxton homers — Twins lose.
