 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians beat Rays behind José Ramírez dinger

Morning news and notes for Saturday, July 30, 2022

By woodsmeister
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Guardians 4, Rays 1

Box Score | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

Just another day of José being José.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians Struggling To Attract Fans, Ratings After Name Change – OutKick
As a result of years of pressure from activist groups several years ago, the Cleveland baseball franchise announced they would soon be changing the team name

Scribbles in my Guardians notebook as trading deadline approaches – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com
With the youngest team in the majors and playing in the weakest division, how should Guardians approach the trade deadline?

2022 Trade Value: #1 to #10 | FanGraphs Baseball
The finale is here, and it's jam-packed with the best young stars in the game.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...