7/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Rays LET'S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jul 29, 2022, 6:40pm EDT Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images Ate like 14 oranges today.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/nA4lVVsLsU— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 29, 2022 #Rays lineup vs. #Guardians: pic.twitter.com/6TEmETY8Br— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 29, 2022
