Guardians split series with Red Sox

Morning news and notes for Friday, July 29, 2022

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Guardians 2, Red Sox 4

Box Score | MLB Recap

Triston McKenzie capped off a great July with another solid start, but one mistake cost him a W.

Cleveland Guardians news

What I’m hearing about the Guardians’ approach to the trade deadline | Cleveland
For better or worse, Terry Pluto is a team mouthpiece. If he says they really like Sean Murphy, I’ll believe him. He also briefly mentioned Bryan Reynolds, which gives me hope.

Please enjoy this complimentary José Ramírez moonshot.

