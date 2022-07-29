Guardians split series with Red Sox

Guardians 2, Red Sox 4
Triston McKenzie capped off a great July with another solid start, but one mistake cost him a W.
Cleveland Guardians news
What I’m hearing about the Guardians’ approach to the trade deadline | Cleveland
For better or worse, Terry Pluto is a team mouthpiece. If he says they really like Sean Murphy, I’ll believe him. He also briefly mentioned Bryan Reynolds, which gives me hope.
Please enjoy this complimentary José Ramírez moonshot.
J-Ram wraps it around the pole. pic.twitter.com/yk8TcjfIOT— MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2022
Around the league
- The Angels are listening on Shohei Ohtani deals.
- The Padres are inching closer to a Juan Soto deal with the Nationals.
- Old friend Tyler Naquin is a Met.
