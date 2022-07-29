Guardians split series with Red Sox

Guardians 2, Red Sox 4

Box Score | MLB Recap

Triston McKenzie capped off a great July with another solid start, but one mistake cost him a W.

Cleveland Guardians news

What I’m hearing about the Guardians’ approach to the trade deadline | Cleveland

For better or worse, Terry Pluto is a team mouthpiece. If he says they really like Sean Murphy, I’ll believe him. He also briefly mentioned Bryan Reynolds, which gives me hope.

Please enjoy this complimentary José Ramírez moonshot.

J-Ram wraps it around the pole. pic.twitter.com/yk8TcjfIOT — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2022

Around the league