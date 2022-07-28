Guardians strike late to beat Red Sox

Guardians 7, Red Sox 6

Box Score | MLB Recap

Leading only counts if you lead at the end.

Guardians news and notes

Guardians’ Josh Naylor homers over Green Monster in ninth inning to beat Boston, 7-6 - cleveland.com

The Guardians, after failing to hold leads of 3-0 and 5-2, rally late to beat Boston at Fenway Park.

Cleveland Guardians listening to Shane Bieber trade offers | wkyc.com

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cleveland Guardians are willing to listen to trade offers for starting pitcher Shane Bieber.

What I’m hearing about the Guardians’ approach to the trade deadline – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

What will happen to Franmil Reyes? Amed Rosario? Shane Bieber?

Terry Francona takes part in Red Sox ceremony to honor David Ortiz’s HOF induction: Guardians Takeaways - cleveland.com

Francona recalled his time managing Ortiz in Boston and the relationship the two forged on two championship clubs.

Oakland’s Sean Murphy: perfect Guardians trade fit; can the Browns count on Anthony Schwartz? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast) - cleveland.com

Catch this week’s Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell.

Cleveland Guardians will walk the line between buyers and sellers at trade deadline - cleveland.com

Chris Antonetti feels the Guardians, with a dynamic big-league club and a healthy minor league system, are in a good spot to make a deal for the stretch run.

The Cleveland Guardians Outfield Has A New Calling Card - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

The Cleveland Guardians lead the MLB in outfield assists which have come from a variety of players.

Josh Naylor Always Comes Up Big In Cleveland Guardians Wins - Sports Illustrated Cleveland Guardians News, Analysis and More

Josh Naylor has fantastic stats when the Cleveland Guardians win. This includes in the clutch when the game is on the line.

Around the league