Tanner Bibee continues to dominate in Double-A, Johnathan Rodguez and Will Benson stay scorching hot

Columbus Clippers 1, Louisville Bats 5

Box Score · Clippers fall to 53-41

The good news is that Logan Allen had his best start since being promoted to Triple-A. The bad news is the offense didn’t give him enough run support to prevent him taking another loss.

Allen struck out seven in 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and walking two.

The lone offensive highlight of this game was Will Benson, who has been scorching hot this entire past month. Benson went 2-4 with a double and a triple, raising his season batting average at Triple-A to .277 and his OPS to .946 in the process. Of note, Benson also played first base for the second game in a row.

Two more hits today for Will Benson (@_thekidbilly_) at Louisville. Team leading 20th double in the 6th & 2nd triple in the 9th. He is now hitting .277 on the season.#FutureGuardians pic.twitter.com/iPPNvQCIRX — Future Guardians of THE LAND (@FutureGOTL) July 28, 2022

Tyler Freeman also had a multi-hit game, going 2-4.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Bowie Baysox 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 48-42

A brilliant start from Tanner Bibee was wasted by the Akron bullpen, which has struggled for about a month straight ever since several of its best arms were promoted to Columbus.

Bibee tossed 6.0 shutout innings on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks. He was flat out dominant. In his four starts since being promoted to Double-A, he has a 1.25 ERA.

RHP Tanner Bibee (Akron): 6IP, 2H, 4K



Don't think Bibee gave up a hard hit ball all game. Tough angle+location of FB (95-97) induced a lot of weak contact. CB looked good too. Had a little spill on the mound but still tossed the ball home. pic.twitter.com/5B0NUn2K7C — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 28, 2022

Offensively, Daniel Schneemann went 2-4 with a double as the lone multi-hit game. Brayan Rocchio walked twice, Micah Pries walked and was hit by a pitch and both Jhonkensy Noel and Chris Roller both doubled.

Lake County Captains 4, South Bend Cubs 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 49-41

Lake County won on the back of 10 hits on offense and some excellent bullpen play.

Johnathan Rodriguez led the way offensively, going 2-3 with a home run and a hit by pitch. Rodriguez is having a breakout campaign in High-A, raising his season OPS to .857.

OF/DH Johnathan Rodriguez (Lake County): 2-3, 1B, HR, 2 RBI



Rodriguez has been on a heater for almost two months now. He had an .859 OPS in June and 1.152 OPS in July. 5 of his 12 homers have come in July. 22 and sell out for power, decent OF profile but hit this one far pic.twitter.com/CFEl9tytCX — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) July 28, 2022

Petey Halpin went 2-4 and catcher Micael Ramirez went 3-4. Gabriel Rodrigez also walked and doubled. Anyone who was worried about Angel Martinez going on the injured list earlier this month can be comforted to know he returned after just a week and went 1-3.

Starting pitcher Tommy Mace gave up three runs on three hits in 4.0 innings. Command continues to be an issue for him as he walked four and struck out just one.

Thankfully, the bullpen saved the day as Alaska Abney tossed one scoreless inning, Mason Hickman tossed two and Davis Sharpe closed out the win with two shutout innings of relief.

Lynchburg Hillcats 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 46-46

Reid Johnston has been on fire as of late, striking out 10 and 11 batters in his previous two starts heading into Wednesday. This time around, while he didn’t crack double digits, it was still a strong showing as he whiffed eight batters and walked none in 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Junior Sanquinton led the way offensively, going 2-3 with a triple, a double and a walk. Jake Fox also doubled.

The ACL Guardians had a scheduled day off.