Filed under: 7/27 Game Thread: Guardians at Red Sox LET'S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jul 27, 2022, 6:43pm EDT Someone ordered a lineup.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/vzBeNYG5fj— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 27, 2022 How we're lining up behind Nate tonight: pic.twitter.com/NebWbggMkI— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2022
Loading comments...