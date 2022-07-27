Bryan Shaw sets record for most relief appearances before first start

Terry Francona’s favorite Guardian is in the history books. It was the kind of historic event nobody except Boston fans wanted to see. And yet, the Red Sox lost to it. Lost to the Guardians, while the Guardians started Bryan Shaw.
Shaw had appeared in 732 games, but Tuesday was his first start.
More good news
- Oscar Gonzalez started his rehab assignment.
- Hunter Gaddis seems to be good.
Other baseball things
- The Marlins are willing to trade all of their non-Alcantaras.
- The Tiers are willing to trade all of their ... Alls.
- The Rays put LGFT Francisco Mejia on the IL.
- Giancarlo Stanton also headed to the 10-day injured list.
- Fernando Tatis took batting practice.
- Our long national nightmare is over: Kumar Rocker has signed with an MLB team (Texas).
- Major League Baseball is finally looking for a better way of texturizing baseballs.
