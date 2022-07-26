Remember when the Guardians hit dingers?

Guardians 1, Red Sox 4
Toronto scored 28 runs in one game against the Red Sox last week and the Guardians only scratched out one. I know — small sample size, not apples-to-apples comparison, different teams, bad matchups, etc. But still, it seems every team in a collective funk should be rejoicing when the Guardians roll into town right now.
Cleveland Guardians news
Juan Soto trade: Guardians mentioned as potential suitor | wkyc.com
According to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman, the Cleveland Guardians are a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.
Guardians' Tanner Tully, Cubs' Matt Swarmer Outrighted - MLB Trade Rumors
Guardians southpaw Tanner Tully and Cubs righty Matt Swarmer were outrighted after going unclaimed on waivers.
Guardians enter big week with trade questions and a hole in the rotation: Podcast - cleveland.com
Could Amed Rosario or Franmil Reyes be playing elsewhere by the end of the week? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at the possibilities.
Around the league
- Tampa Bay loses both Kiermaier and Zunino.
- Jacob de Grom to pitch rehab start at Triple-A on Wednesday.
- Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated .
- David Ortiz Captivates Fans at Baseball Hall of Fame Induction.
