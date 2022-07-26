 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Remember when the Guardians hit dingers?

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By woodsmeister
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Two Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Guardians 1, Red Sox 4

Toronto scored 28 runs in one game against the Red Sox last week and the Guardians only scratched out one. I know — small sample size, not apples-to-apples comparison, different teams, bad matchups, etc. But still, it seems every team in a collective funk should be rejoicing when the Guardians roll into town right now.

