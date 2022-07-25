N&N: Terry Francona’s health a major factor in his future with Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week.
White Sox 6, Guardians 3
Shane Bieber struggled, as we end up splitting the series with Chicago. Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. With the loss, the Guardians fell to 48-46 on the season.
Guardians News
Bieber’s rust ‘not an excuse’ for tough outing | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
It’s been 12 days since Shane Bieber made his last start. And while that type of break can be beneficial in the long run to help keep his arm as healthy as possible, we saw on Sunday the types of risks that come along with it.
Bieber was not the same hurler who toed the rubber 12 days ago against this White Sox lineup. Last time, he held them to one run on three hits in his first complete game of the season. But after his next scheduled outing was rained out the day before the All-Star break, he had to wait even longer to get back on the mound and some rust showed, as he put his team in an early deficit that led to a 6-3 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Yeah, it’s difficult, but not an excuse,” Bieber said of the long break. “I think ultimately, [I have to] go out there and have to do better than I did today. It is what it is. That’s kind of one of the challenges the All-Star break poses. But it poses that for everybody.”
—Trade Rumor Alert!!!
Jeff Passan just said on ESPN that Zach Plesac might be in a different uniform by the end of the week.— Brian O'Shea (@bmoshea) July 24, 2022
Terry Francona’s return as manager in 2023 depends on health, well being | cleveland.com
Tito is in the final year of his contract. His love for all things Bryan Shaw is troubling, but overall Francona has been fantastic at the helm of our club.
Around the League
- Braves outfielder Adam Duvall to have season-ending wrist surgery
- Blue Jays sweep Red Sox in Fenway
- Deadline is ticking for MLB International Draft negotiations
