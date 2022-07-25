N&N: Terry Francona’s health a major factor in his future with Guardians

Here’s to more good than bad this week.

Shane Bieber struggled, as we end up splitting the series with Chicago. Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve. With the loss, the Guardians fell to 48-46 on the season.

Bieber’s rust ‘not an excuse’ for tough outing | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

It’s been 12 days since Shane Bieber made his last start. And while that type of break can be beneficial in the long run to help keep his arm as healthy as possible, we saw on Sunday the types of risks that come along with it.

Bieber was not the same hurler who toed the rubber 12 days ago against this White Sox lineup. Last time, he held them to one run on three hits in his first complete game of the season. But after his next scheduled outing was rained out the day before the All-Star break, he had to wait even longer to get back on the mound and some rust showed, as he put his team in an early deficit that led to a 6-3 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Yeah, it’s difficult, but not an excuse,” Bieber said of the long break. “I think ultimately, [I have to] go out there and have to do better than I did today. It is what it is. That’s kind of one of the challenges the All-Star break poses. But it poses that for everybody.”