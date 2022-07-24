 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

7/24 Game Thread: Guardians at White Sox

It is Shane Bieber and Dylan Cease. It is Sunday. Enjoy.

By Matt Schlichting
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

BASEBALLING EXHIBITION ANNOUNCEMENT

———

Chicago White Stockings and Cleaveland Guardians
———
2:30 PM EDT
———
PROBABLES: Dylan Cease (9-4) — Shane Bieber (4-5)
———
Public Transit available
CTA Red Line
———
“A Grand Time for
your entire family!”
— Binoculars Dave
CWS Season Ticket Holder
———

LINEUPS

———

Cleveland Guardians

  1. Kwan, Steven LF
  2. Rosario, Amed SS
  3. Naylor, Josh DH
  4. Reyes, Franmil RF
  5. Andrés Giménez 2B
  6. Miller, Owen 1B
  7. Clement, Ernie 3B
  8. Hedges, Austin C
  9. Straw, Myles CF

Chicago White Sox

  1. Anderson, Tim SS
  2. Moncada, Yoan 3B
  3. Pollock, AJ LF
  4. Abreu, José 1B
  5. Jiménez, Eloy DH
  6. Sheets, Gavin RF
  7. Zavala, Seby C
  8. García, Leury 2B
  9. Engel, Adam CF
    — — —
    Lineups subject to change. Aren’t we all?

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...