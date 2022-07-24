7/24 Game Thread: Guardians at White Sox

BASEBALLING EXHIBITION ANNOUNCEMENT
———
Chicago White Stockings and Cleaveland Guardians
———
2:30 PM EDT
———
PROBABLES: Dylan Cease (9-4) — Shane Bieber (4-5)
———
Public Transit available
CTA Red Line
———
“A Grand Time for
your entire family!”
— Binoculars Dave
CWS Season Ticket Holder
———
LINEUPS
———
Cleveland Guardians
- Kwan, Steven LF
- Rosario, Amed SS
- Naylor, Josh DH
- Reyes, Franmil RF
- Andrés Giménez 2B
- Miller, Owen 1B
- Clement, Ernie 3B
- Hedges, Austin C
- Straw, Myles CF
Chicago White Sox
- Anderson, Tim SS
- Moncada, Yoan 3B
- Pollock, AJ LF
- Abreu, José 1B
- Jiménez, Eloy DH
- Sheets, Gavin RF
- Zavala, Seby C
- García, Leury 2B
- Engel, Adam CF
— — —
Lineups subject to change. Aren’t we all?
