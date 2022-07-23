Daniel Schneemann shocks SeaWolves with walk-off blast as Canal Cup race tightens

Columbus Clippers 5, Toledo Mudhens 3

Box Score · Clippers improve to 52-38

Losing is stupid, so the Clippers decided to stop.

Twelve hits and a walk led to four RBIs and a bonus run. Oscar Mercado tripled and stole two bases, including one swipe of third while DHing. That sounds like a homework assignment.

Will Benson earned three hits, as did Tyler Freeman. David Fry continues to be a fairly quiet but cool contributor at third base as he chipped in with a walk and a sacrifice fly.

Tanner Tully spun four while allowing two; Nick Mikolajchak, Kevin Jelly, and Justin Garza pitched the final five while allowing a single solo dinger.

Akron RubberDucks 4, Erie Seawolves 2

Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 46-40

One on. One out. Bottom of the ninth. Daniel Schneemann approaches the plate with a runner on second base thanks to a crafty Chris Roller sac bunt.

WARNING: The Following Image is Highly Arousing to Ball Knowers

Keep throwing it over the plate and you eventually learn the hard way. Cheers to Schneeman for an excellent at-bat and an even cooler outcome.

DEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP. Game. The first walk-off of the season for Akron.

Incidentally, Schneemann has slashed .286/.318/.571 (a wRC+ of 137 in the Double-A Eastern League) since I unceremoniously ejected him from the cozy confines of the corner cupboard.

Lynchburg Hillcats 9, Salem Red Sox 6

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 44-44

Unfortunately, these Red Sox did not see fit to allow 28 runs.

It didn’t really matter; Lynchburg notched nine hits, drew eight walks, and recorded a nifty 5-12 average with runners in scoring position. Make that second number as high as possible as often as possible and good things follow.

Jorge Burgos drew three walks, and I am using this sentence to highlight his consistent ability to get on base. In his minor league career (three years, two levels, one pandemic) he owns a .387 OBP.

Jake Fox, Junior Sanquintin, and Yordys Valdez all earned multiple hits. On the mound, Reid Johnston, Teury Gervacio, and Miguel Vinicio tossed a 4-3-2. Johnston handled most of the business on the frontend, allowing six hits and four runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Gervacio allowed a pair but struck out five, and Vinicio’s two-inning close featured two walks and a hit but no runs.

Lake County Captains 18, Lansing Lugnuts 6

Box Score · Captains improve to 47-39

Make ‘em lug those nuts.

Meanwhile, Brian and I met per usual to discuss the Cleveland Guardians Minor League System at the All-Star Break. Interestingly enough, there did not seem to be any Minor League All-Star Festivities this season.

An additional bonus episode to come next week, devoted to the MLB Draft.

I still think the tire tracks are a neat nod to the RubberDucks logo.

From the linked Paul Caputo article on the history of the Double-A team’s moniker, here is a quote from Jim Pfander: “[W]hen you see this logo, it’s a 180. You’re like wow, that’s a tough-looking duck.”

I’ve still got a badass Akron Aeros throw blanket and you can try to pry it from me.