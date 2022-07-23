 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians take White Sox out of game scoring early and often in 8-2 rout

Morning news and notes for Saturday, July 23, 2022

By woodsmeister
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Guardians 8, White Sox 2

CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score

Guardians news and notes

Guardians have done more with less than anyone outside the organization expected: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com
What awaits the Guardians in the final 72 games of the 2022 season? They trail the Twins by 2 games in the AL Central.

Guardians shine brightest at All-Star Game, and a look at Cleveland’s draft haul: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes look back at how Guardians players left an imprint on All-Star Game festivities.

What I’m hearing about Guardians roster, approach to second half of season – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com
The Guardians entered the weekend 40-40, the midpoint of the 162-game season. What comes next?

Guardians say RHP Aaron Civale (wrist) expected to rejoin team in August
The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist.

Trading Cy Young winners? What about first base? Jose’s contract? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com
The trading deadline is August 2. The Guardians have needs...catcher...first base...pitching. What will they do?

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...