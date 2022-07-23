Guardians take White Sox out of game scoring early and often in 8-2 rout

Guardians 8, White Sox 2
CTC Recap | MLB Recap | Box Score
Guardians news and notes
Guardians have done more with less than anyone outside the organization expected: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com
What awaits the Guardians in the final 72 games of the 2022 season? They trail the Twins by 2 games in the AL Central.
Guardians shine brightest at All-Star Game, and a look at Cleveland’s draft haul: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes look back at how Guardians players left an imprint on All-Star Game festivities.
What I’m hearing about Guardians roster, approach to second half of season – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com
The Guardians entered the weekend 40-40, the midpoint of the 162-game season. What comes next?
Guardians say RHP Aaron Civale (wrist) expected to rejoin team in August
The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist.
Trading Cy Young winners? What about first base? Jose’s contract? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com
The trading deadline is August 2. The Guardians have needs...catcher...first base...pitching. What will they do?
Around the league
- Blue Jays drop 28 runs on Red Sox.
- Michel King injured, may miss postseason.
- One prediction for each team.
- No free lunch for the manager.
