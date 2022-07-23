Guardians take White Sox out of game scoring early and often in 8-2 rout

Guardians 8, White Sox 2

Guardians news and notes

Guardians have done more with less than anyone outside the organization expected: Paul Hoynes - cleveland.com

What awaits the Guardians in the final 72 games of the 2022 season? They trail the Twins by 2 games in the AL Central.

Guardians shine brightest at All-Star Game, and a look at Cleveland’s draft haul: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes look back at how Guardians players left an imprint on All-Star Game festivities.

What I’m hearing about Guardians roster, approach to second half of season – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

The Guardians entered the weekend 40-40, the midpoint of the 162-game season. What comes next?

Guardians say RHP Aaron Civale (wrist) expected to rejoin team in August

The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist.

Trading Cy Young winners? What about first base? Jose’s contract? Hey, Terry - cleveland.com

The trading deadline is August 2. The Guardians have needs...catcher...first base...pitching. What will they do?

