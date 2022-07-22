 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians’ second half begins today

Morning news and notes for Friday, July 22, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians news

How to watch Guardians-White Sox on Apple TV+ | MLB
You know your distribution ideas are good when you need to release a whole article on how to watch your games. Anyway, here is how (the only way) you can watch the Guardians take on the White Sox tonight.

Young Guardians show that competitiveness is in the cards, even during rain delays
| Cleveland
Team chemistry building, we love to see it, folks.

Youth in Revolt: Guardians’ Young Position Players Stealing the Show | WFNY
The Guardians’ youth movement is in full swing, and the results so far are great.

Around the league

