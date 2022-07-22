Guardians’ second half begins today

Cleveland Guardians news
How to watch Guardians-White Sox on Apple TV+ | MLB
You know your distribution ideas are good when you need to release a whole article on how to watch your games. Anyway, here is how (the only way) you can watch the Guardians take on the White Sox tonight.
Young Guardians show that competitiveness is in the cards, even during rain delays
| Cleveland
Team chemistry building, we love to see it, folks.
Youth in Revolt: Guardians’ Young Position Players Stealing the Show | WFNY
The Guardians’ youth movement is in full swing, and the results so far are great.
Around the league
- Kyler Murray made the right choice.
- The Angels’ collapse is historically bad.
- Kyle Lewis is returning to the Mariners today.
- Speaking of which, the Mariners are very, very good.
- Here’s a fun stat about the Yankees and Astros.
