Series preview: Guardians at White Sox

How do the fully-rested Guardians look after the All-Star break? We’ll get to know for one day before they play yet another doubleheader.

This four-game set against the White Sox features two 46-win teams battling for second place in the AL Central. These familiar foes played just last week, where they split a four-game series down the middle, with the Guardians taking game one and each taking a game in a doubleheader on July 12.

Cleveland’s offense finally started clicking heading into the All-Star break, with a three-game sweep of the Tigers in which they outscored them 20-5. They’ll be without Aaron Civale for this series as he rests an injured wrist, which means we’ll likely see Konnor Pilkington sometime in this series. Though, as of this writing, pitching matchups are not finalized.

As a reminder, tonight you’ll need to watch the game on Apple TV+. It’s annoying, but luckily free as long as you have an Apple ID (which is also free).

Team at a glance

Record: 46-46 (10th in AL)

46-46 (10th in AL) Runs Scored: 406 (6th in AL)

406 (6th in AL) Run Differential: -14 (11th in AL)

-14 (11th in AL) Last 10: 7-3

7-3 Slash: .257/.311/.385

.257/.311/.385 wOBA: .306 (8th in AL)

.306 (8th in AL) wRC+: 99 (t-8th in AL)

99 (t-8th in AL) ERA: 4.00 (9th in AL)

4.00 (9th in AL) SIERA: 3.84 (6th in AL)

3.84 (6th in AL) K-BB%: 14.7% (6th in AL)

Projected starters

Friday, July 22, 8:10 p.m. ET: TBD (RHP Lucas Giolito) vs. TBD (RHP Cal Quantrill)

Saturday, July 23, 1:10 p.m. ET: TBD (RHP Johnny Cueto or RHP Lance Lynn) vs. TBD (RHP Triston McKenzie)

Saturday, July 23, 7:15 p.m. ET: TBD (RHP Johnny Cueto or RHP Lance Lynn) vs. TBD

Sunday, July 24, 2:10 p.m. ET: TBD (RHP Dylan Cease) vs. TBD (RHP Shane Bieber)

Roster