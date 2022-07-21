If the Guardians can stay in the race do they bring in some help?

With the Guardians close to the top in a division that is up grabs, some fans are thinking big. - Why not get some big help?

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians Should Be In The Market For Another Hitter - MLB Trade Rumors

Slightly above-average play is enough to hang around the playoff picture, particularly for a team in the sport’s weakest division. The team has done enough the front office is likely to explore ways to add over the coming weeks, particularly if they hold their own during the next three series. Cleveland comes out of the break with sets against the White Sox, Red Sox and Rays — each of whom is a direct competitor in the Wild Card.

Four Guardians prospects we could see in the second half of 2022 - cleveland.com

Cleveland's roster is already crowded with young talent, but there are plenty of prospects pushing to join the club in the second half.

Guardians shine brightest at All-Star Game, and a look at Cleveland’s draft haul: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes looks back at how Guardians players left an imprint on All-Star Game festivities.

