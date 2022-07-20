Cleveland has somebody who can get Kyle Schwarber out

The American League beat the National League last night, which confirms that 2022 is in fact a “year.”

The bigger news for readers of Covering the Corner is that all three Guardian participants did something #special.

First, we had this, from our “undersized” June platooner:

If you don't know that Andrés Giménez is a star, it's not our fault. We've been saying it all year, but this is the first time a lot of you get to see him play.



What a stud.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Qjkn45O4ny — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 20, 2022

Then José Ramirez picked up two hits, starting a rally with the first one and handing Tony Gonsolin his first #PitcherLoss of the season.

But things really gained steam when Emmanuel Clase came in to close out the 3-2 AL** lead. The NL* sent three of their league’s best hitters up there to tie the game and set up the second derby that non-Guardians fans were rooting for, but Emmanuel was having none of it and struck all three out. Garrett Cooper and Kyle Schwarber went down looking, and Jake Cronenworth was sent packing after swinging at a supersonic baseball.

Our closer, who just struck out the side to earn the save at the All-Star Game, is 24 years old, by the way.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/GQdUUTwPpT — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 20, 2022

* their batting helmets said AL* because some idiot wanted to set up this lame footnote joke

Other things