A flurry of moves:

+ Recalled INF Gabriel Arias from Triple-A

+ Recalled LHP Kirk McCarty from Triple-A (27th man)

- Activated RHP James Karinchak from the 60-Day IL and optioned to Triple-A

- Placed OF Oscar Gonzalez on the 10-Day IL

- Designated RHP Tobias Myers for Assignment pic.twitter.com/mSvccn6TXR