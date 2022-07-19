MLB Draft 2022: Day 3 Open Thread

The 2022 MLB Draft concludes today with rounds 11 through 20. The Guardians will start with overall pick No. 331 in round 11, then finish the day with pick No. 601 in round 20.

Day 2 started with a speedster out of Arizona State, Joe Lampe, and concluded with pitching Jacob Zibin out of TNXL Academy in Florida. Zibin is one of only three high schoolers selected by the Guardians so far in the draft, as they focus their attention on fourth-year college students who may be closer to major-league ready.