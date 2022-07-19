José Ramírez’s 17 home runs not enough in Home Run Derby

Cleveland Guardians news
J-Ram hits 17 dingers, but falls to Soto in HR Derby R1 | MLB
A valiant effort by the Guardians’ superstar, but José Ramírez fell short of eventual champion Juan Soto in round one of the Home Run Derby.
Guardians grab speedy Lampe, other college talent on Day 2 | MLB
Cleveland continued to focus on college atheletes in Day 2 of the MLB drafting three positions and five pitchers in rounds three through 10. Of the 11 picks they have made so far, only three are straight out of high school.
Guardians Designate Tanner Tully For Assignment | MLB Trade Rumors
The Guardians stayed busy on the first day of the All-Star Break, first DFA’ing pitcher Tanner Tully to make room for Carlos Vargas ....
Giants Acquire Alex Young From Guardians | MLB Trade Rumors
... then trading Alex Young to the Giants.
Around the league
- Julio Rodríguez may have lost the derby, but he was the star of the night.
- If the All-Star Game ends in a tie, there will be a home run off to determine the winner.
- Nestor Cortes might get weird at the All-Star Game.
