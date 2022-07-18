Find your new favorite Guardians shirt with the HOMAGE All-Star Week Sale

If you’re in the market for a new Guardians shirt or seven, HOMAGE is holding a sale through Thursday to commemorate the All-Star Game. Order two or more items and receive a 20% discount PLUS free shipping on orders of $175 or more.

You probably don’t need me to tell you that HOMAGE is an Ohio-based company, featuring some of the softest officially licensed Guardians merch around. I’ve owned several HOMAGE shirts before they even offered an affiliate link (including the most comfortable hoodie I’ve ever owned and would be wearing right now if it wasn’t 95 degrees outside), so I’m more than happy to help promote them now.

You could visit their storefront in the Easton Town Center in Columbus, or you could be cooler and use the Covering the Corner affiliate link below to help out your favorite Guardians site while you buy your new favorite Guardians shirt.

Just click the link, add a shirt or shirt to your cart, and you’re good to go. To take advantage of the sale currently going on, add more than one and make sure the discount is applied.