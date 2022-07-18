N&N: Guardians select college stars in early rounds of MLB draft

Here’s to more good than bad this week.

Lousy rain. Game rescheduled for a doubleheader on August 15.

Cleveland takes OF DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians are ready to add to their outfield depth.

On Sunday night, the club selected 20-year-old outfielder Chase DeLauter with its first-round pick (16th overall) of the MLB Draft. DeLauter becomes the first player from James Madison University to be selected in the first round.

The flashiest tool DeLauter boasts is his power. He had 15 homers in 66 games during his three-year tenure with James Madison. DeLauter hit .382 in 16 games in 2020 in his freshman season and returned in his redshirt freshman season in ’21 to slash .386/.508/.723 in 26 games.