N&N: Guardians select college stars in early rounds of MLB draft

Guardians, Tigers POSTPONED
Lousy rain. Game rescheduled for a doubleheader on August 15.
Guardians Draft
Cleveland takes OF DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
The Guardians are ready to add to their outfield depth.
On Sunday night, the club selected 20-year-old outfielder Chase DeLauter with its first-round pick (16th overall) of the MLB Draft. DeLauter becomes the first player from James Madison University to be selected in the first round.
The flashiest tool DeLauter boasts is his power. He had 15 homers in 66 games during his three-year tenure with James Madison. DeLauter hit .382 in 16 games in 2020 in his freshman season and returned in his redshirt freshman season in ’21 to slash .386/.508/.723 in 26 games.
—Cleveland’s 2nd Rd Pick is big RHP from Oklahoma State
Some notes on RHP Justin Campbell out of Oklahoma St.
+17-6 w/a 3.37 ERA (77ER/205.2IP) during 3-year career (started as a 2-way player)
+Earned Collegiate Baseball All-America 2nd tm for both 2021/2022 seasons
+7th-most SO in NCAA in '22
+No-hitter vs KU in '21
—Cleveland’s 3rd rd pick is LHP from Florida State
Second round selection for the @CleGuardians in the #MLB Draft (54th overall)
LHP Parker Messick (Florida State Univ).
LHP Parker Messick (Florida State Univ).
Welcome, @messick_parker pic.twitter.com/hk6ypqWETu
—Director of Amateur Scott Barnsby addresses opening night 2022 MLB Draft (YouTube)
Guardians All-Star News
Clutch at-bats have carried Andres Gimenez to an All-Star game starting spot | cleveland.com
The 23-year-old has wow’d with his big hits this first half.
Around the League
- O’s take Jackson Holliday (son of Matt) with first overall pick in draft
- MLB Draft Tracker
- Chris Sale suffers broken finger
- Mariners win 14th in a row
