N&N: Guardians select college stars in early rounds of MLB draft

Morning news and notes for Monday, July 18, 2022

By Jason Philipps
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here’s to more good than bad this week.

Guardians, Tigers POSTPONED

Lousy rain. Game rescheduled for a doubleheader on August 15.

Guardians Draft

Cleveland takes OF DeLauter with No. 16 overall pick | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The Guardians are ready to add to their outfield depth.

On Sunday night, the club selected 20-year-old outfielder Chase DeLauter with its first-round pick (16th overall) of the MLB Draft. DeLauter becomes the first player from James Madison University to be selected in the first round.

The flashiest tool DeLauter boasts is his power. He had 15 homers in 66 games during his three-year tenure with James Madison. DeLauter hit .382 in 16 games in 2020 in his freshman season and returned in his redshirt freshman season in ’21 to slash .386/.508/.723 in 26 games.

—Cleveland’s 2nd Rd Pick is big RHP from Oklahoma State

—Cleveland’s 3rd rd pick is LHP from Florida State

—Director of Amateur Scott Barnsby addresses opening night 2022 MLB Draft (YouTube)

Guardians All-Star News

Clutch at-bats have carried Andres Gimenez to an All-Star game starting spot | cleveland.com

The 23-year-old has wow’d with his big hits this first half.

Around the League

