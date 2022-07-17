MLB Draft 2022: Cleveland selects LHP Parker Messick with No. 54 pick

The Cleveland Guardians have selected left-handed pitcher Parker Messick out of Florida State. He fits the Cleveland model as a strike-thrower with room for growth through the system’s development team.

Here’s what MLB Pipeline had to say about him:

Messick pitched sparingly, but effectively, out of Florida State’s bullpen in 2020, appearing in just six games in the pandemic-shortened season. After pitching well in the Florida Collegiate Summer League, he not only earned a spot in the Seminoles’ rotation in 2021, but served as the Friday night starter, finishing with a 3.10 ERA, 12.6 strikeout per nine innings and 5.48 K/BB ratios. He capped it off by throwing well for Team USA last summer and has been effective again at the top of FSU’s rotation this spring. The six-foot-tall Messick fits the advanced college lefty prototype well. He has a legitimate four-pitch mix he knows how to use well, starting with a fastball that touches 95 mph, but averages around 91 mph more often that not. He has a softer curve he can fold in, but his newer slider, which is firmer and shorter, is a better breaking ball that he throws more frequently. His changeup is his best secondary offering, a low-80s offspeed pitch that misses bats both in and out of the strike zone and gets weak contact on the ground. Messick throws a ton of strikes with a very strong feel to pitch. He doesn’t have the highest ceiling in the world, but he does have a pretty high floor as a left-handed starter, giving him the chance to become the second southpaw to come out of Plant City High School to reach the big leagues, following former All-Star Kenny Rogers..

MLB Pipeline had Messick listed as the No. 54 prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft, so he’s exactly meeting projections.