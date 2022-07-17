MLB Draft 2022: Day 1 Open Thread

Draft day is here! Over the next three days, Cleveland and 29 other baseball teams will fill their farm systems with draft picks.

Last year the Guardians made a stellar first-round pick with East Carolina’s Gavin Williams. He has quickly made a name for himself and should already have eyes on the major leagues. The highly polished 22-year-old has a 1.53 ERA in 15 starts with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks.

New to this year’s draft, all 30 MLB teams will be making selections throughout the All-Star break. The Futures Game took place last night, unofficially starting the festivities, and at 7 p.m. ET tonight the draft will begin. The first two rounds, along with compensatory and competitive balance picks, will be made tonight with rounds three through 10 coming on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, and finally rounds 11 through 20 will occur on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Brian Hemminger will be in the comments with alerts when Cleveland picks and keep an eye out for posts on the first handful of Cleveland selections as well as any notable selections later in the draft. In the meantime, check out the great work Brian has done ahead of the draft, with a recap of the 2019 and 2020 drafts, as well as a mock draft wrap-up.