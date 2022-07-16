Akron RubberDucks thwarted by Garrett Stallings

Columbus Clippers 9, Indianapolis Indians 7

Box Score · Clippers improve to 50-38

Bo Naylor is hitting .313/.444/.563 in 81 Triple-A plate appearances. He is ready, please promote him. He’s going to have to learn how to switch-hit so that I won’t have been wrong about that for a few years, but either way the man is ready to play baseball.

Will Brennan is hitting

What’s that? Service time? BABIP? This team is 2 1⁄ 2 games back you nerds.

Akron RubberDucks 1, Bowie Baysox 2

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 [ERROR CODE 6G26-NCBV-NC73-NV73-NCV7-NMS7-NMCV: GAME DOES NOT EXIST. PLEASE CONTACT AN ADMINISTRATOR OR SUBMIT A TICKET ON OUR SUPPORT PORTAL IN ORDER TO RESOLVE THIS ERROR.]

RubberDucks fall to 44-39

hey where is george, surely just preparing for the futures game and not being promoted anytime soon

Meanwhile, Garrett Stallings pitched one of the wildest games I’ve seen in a while. He piggybacked off of three fine innings by Brenan Hanifee. Had he not earned the win, he’d have earned two saves, in my opinion, as he pitched the final six innings of the game one two hits and seven strikeouts. Hell of a long man.

Tanner Burns pitched well, allowing two runs on two dingers while waling none and striking out two. Two double plays got turned, as well. Neat. I think they’re a little bit undervalued in the modern game.

Lake County Captains 4, Dayton Dragons 2

Box Score · Hillcaptains improve to 45-39

Aaron Bracho appears to be on the strugglebus. He is repeating Lake County this season and owns a slash of .156/.247/.284. I regret to add that this is worse than last season.

Things that make you go, “Hmm?” for 1,000 Alex.

you’re kidding me it’s the Daily Double? Uh, I’ll wager 27,000.

IN THE FIFTH INNING OF LAST NIGHT’S GAME THIS RIGHT FIELDER BALSTED A SOLO SHOT WITH TWO OUTS TO BURY THE DRAGONS

Who is Pikachu?

[boobooboop]

FUCK

Turns out it was Alexfri Planez, and I suppose I will not be going to Final Jeopardy. In fact, all of the RBIs last night came with two outs. I enjoy clutch hitting. Do you enjoy clutch hitting? I am pleased to learn that you enjoy clutch hitting, as I do.

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Fredericksburg Nationals 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 43-42

Five walks. Five hits. Six runs with six batted-in. Six strikeouts.

Balanced, as all things should be. Would been a lot cooler if they didn’t leave twelve guys on base and go 1-9 with RISP, but the W is recorded and memories are accordingly short.

Jake Fox tripled (SLG) and Junior Sanquinton homered (SLG!)

Here is where you see the immediate effect of a new hitting philosophy, actually. In 2021, Junior Sanquinton saw 1.9 pitches per plate appearance. In 2022, he is seeing 3.7. Jake Fox went from 1.8 to 4.1. in the same timeframe.

Isaiah Greene? 2.1 to 4.4. Dayan Frias? 1.97 to 3.9. There is a cumulative effect as the game and the season wears on. I did not realize until this morning that MILB.com tracks pitches per PA but there it is.

Watch more pitches, collect free bases, get more information, and see more bad relievers sooner.

Eat your baseballs.