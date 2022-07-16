Guardians do their best Alphonse and Gaston impression but eventually claim a gift win from Detroit

I absolutely insist that you must Google “Goofy Gophers” or “Mac and Tosh”

“Right my dear, Tosh? “ -

Absolutely my dear Mac

I’ll wait.

Detroit was excellent in allowing the Tigers to give the Guardians a three run lead out of the first inning, was it not my dear Tosh?

Capital! Capital!

And to watch the teams change places almost all the whole game?

Absolutely smashing. Speaking of Smashing, Andres Gimendez has been smashing like a modern day Joe Henry.

Indubitably. Indubitably

Guardians News and Notes

Around the League