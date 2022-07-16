Guardians do their best Alphonse and Gaston impression but eventually claim a gift win from Detroit

I absolutely insist that you must Google “Goofy Gophers” or “Mac and Tosh”
“Right my dear, Tosh? “ -
Absolutely my dear Mac
I’ll wait.
Detroit was excellent in allowing the Tigers to give the Guardians a three run lead out of the first inning, was it not my dear Tosh?
Capital! Capital!
And to watch the teams change places almost all the whole game?
Absolutely smashing. Speaking of Smashing, Andres Gimendez has been smashing like a modern day Joe Henry.
Indubitably. Indubitably
Guardians News and Notes
Guardians trading Franmil Reyes? Nolan Jones at first? Remaking the outfield? Hey, Terry! - cleveland.com
I suppose it matters whether you believe the Guardians have a first-base baseman problem, an outfield problem or a Nolan Jones problem I suppose. Find out Terry Pluto thinks.
How are the Cleveland Guardians going to fix first base? Hey, Hoynsie - cleveland.com
Both Hoynesie and Pluto think there is a first base problem
Guardians injury updates on Aaron Civale, Luke Maile - cleveland.com
Civale and Maile were both injured earlier in the week against Chicago.
Around the League
- Julio Rodriguez grand slam brings Mariners to 12-game win streak https://www.mlb.com/news/julio-rodriguez-s-grand-slam-leads-mariners-to-12th-straight-win
- MLB to pay $185 million settlement to minor leagues https://www.cleveland.com/guardians/2022/07/mlb-to-pay-minor-leaguers-185-million-to-settle-lawsuit.html
- Dodgers Stadium concession workers will serve at All Star Game
https://www.si.com/mlb/2022/07/15/dodgers-stadium-concession-workers-not-strike-all-star-game-mlb
- Where are the players from “A League of their Own” Now? https://www.si.com/mlb/2022/07/15/a-league-of-their-own-where-are-they-now-2022
