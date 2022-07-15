Peyton Battenfield brilliant in shutout Columbus win, Will Benson stays scorching hot with another home run

Columbus Clippers 7, Indianapolis Indians 0

Box Score · Clippers improve to 49-38

The story of this victory was Peyton Battenfield, who pitched the game of his life. Battenfield tossed 8.0 scoreless innings on three hits while striking out six and walking none. He was perfect into the fifth inning. Battenfield dropped his season ERA to 2.91 with the performance.

Offensively, it was the Will Benson show. Benson went 3-4 with a massive home run, a double and a stolen base.

Will Benson might have to start paying rent for as often as he’s been spending time on Nationwide Blvd lately! pic.twitter.com/jHNWkdcrpi — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) July 14, 2022

Richard Palacios also homered, extending his hitting streak to 11 games since he was sent back to Columbus.

Akron RubberDucks 0, Bowie Baysox 2 (G1)

Akron RubberDucks 1, Bowie Baysox 9 (G2)

Game 1 Box Score · Game 2 Box Score · RubberDucks fall to 44-39

Akron got a strong pitching performance in game one from Tanner Bibee, who tossed a complete game of 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Unfortunately, they only had one hit (Chris Roller) and no walks as they were shutout 2-0.

Game two wasn’t much better. Jhonkensy Noel was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning and later left the game. The lone bright spot was Brayan Rocchio, who hit a solo home run, which accounted for the only offense in either game combined.

#Guardians 21yr old switch hitting (SS) prospect Brayan Rocchio just destroyed a baseball for his 9th HR of the year for Akron!@rocchio05 @AkronRubberDuck #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/gudUWQh5gM — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 14, 2022

Lake County Captains 3, Dayton Dragons 2

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 44-39

Aaron Davenport had one of his best pitching performances of the season, tying a career high by striking out nine batters over 6.0 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk.

Offensively, Petey Halpin and Johnathan Rodriguez both went 2-4, with Rodriguez blasting off for his 10th home run of the season, raising his OPS for the season to .800. Alexfri Planez’s hitting streak came to an end, although he did reach base with another walk.

Joe Naranjo also reached base safely twice, going 1-3 with a walk.

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, Fredericksburg Nationals 3

Box Score · Hillcats improve to 42-42

Dayan Frias hit his second home run of the season, a three-run blast to put the Hillcats on top in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Jorge Burgos had a multi-hit game, going 2-4. Luis Durango also reached base twice, going 1-3 with a triple and a walk. Junior Sanquinton reached base three times, going 1-2 with two walks while Isaiah Greene and Will Bartlett both walked twice. Burgos, Greene and Durango also stole a base.

Starting pitcher Juan Zapata allowed two runs on six hits in 4.2 innings while striking out two and walking two.

ACL Guardians 4, ACL Brewers Blue 14

Box Score · ACL Guardians fall to 18-10

The ACL Guardians got a tremendous start from Wardquelin Vasquez, who allowed one unearned run on three hits over 5.0 innings while striking out eight and walking two.

Simon Rodriguez walked three times and the Guardians led 4-1 when Vasquez left the game, but the bullpen completely imploded, allowing 13 runs over the next two innings.